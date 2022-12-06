Grin Trading Up 7.3% This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and $752,140.36 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0424 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,019.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.41 or 0.00466566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00022876 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00113859 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00848941 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.41 or 0.00654568 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00244600 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

