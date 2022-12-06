Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Announces $1.33 Dividend

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 1.3296 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS GBOOY opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBOOY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

