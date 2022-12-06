Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $15.16 Million Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 357,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,162 shares during the quarter. Genpact comprises approximately 4.0% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $15,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Genpact by 22.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Genpact by 76.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 37,481 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Genpact during the second quarter valued at about $771,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Genpact by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 256,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Genpact during the second quarter valued at about $570,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $699,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,289.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $699,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,289.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $122,635.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares in the company, valued at $884,941.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 218,416 shares of company stock valued at $10,118,705 over the last three months. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Genpact stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $45.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,679. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

