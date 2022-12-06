Hahn Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Hahn Capital Management LLC cut its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises 3.2% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $12,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,670. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.5 %

ALB stock traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,726. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.24 and its 200-day moving average is $257.46. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ALB. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.37.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

