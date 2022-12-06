Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 10,813 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Hahn Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,813 shares during the quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of PVH worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 2,820.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PVH by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on PVH to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

PVH traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,238. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.16. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

