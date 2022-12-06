Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 36,378 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Hahn Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,378 shares during the quarter. Air Lease makes up about 2.7% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Air Lease worth $10,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Air Lease by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AL traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.38. 2,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,652. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Air Lease’s payout ratio is -66.07%.

AL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Air Lease

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.