Hahn Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Hahn Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up about 4.5% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $17,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,014,000 after buying an additional 1,302,369 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3,972.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 895,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,854,000 after buying an additional 873,443 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after buying an additional 598,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,873,000 after buying an additional 253,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 53.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 555,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,092,000 after buying an additional 192,637 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.23. 2,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,358. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.66 and its 200 day moving average is $234.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

