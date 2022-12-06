Hammond Power Solutions Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:HMDPF)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0738 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th.

Hammond Power Solutions Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock opened at 16.39 on Tuesday. Hammond Power Solutions has a 52-week low of 9.12 and a 52-week high of 16.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of 14.18 and a 200 day moving average of 12.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$22.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells custom electrical engineered magnetics, standard electrical dry-types, cast resins, liquid filled transformers, and wound magnetic products for electrical and electronic industries. The company offers autotransformers, buck-boost transformers, control transformers, distribution transformers, drive isolation transformers, encapsulated transformers, furnace transformers, multi-pulse transformers, pad mounted transformers, regulating transformers, and medium voltage distribution transformers, as well as reactors, active harmonic filters, dV/dT filters, and unitized substations.

