Head-To-Head Analysis: bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) versus Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Rating) and Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Inotiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Inotiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and Inotiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bioAffinity Technologies N/A N/A N/A Inotiv -19.54% -4.23% -2.25%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bioAffinity Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inotiv $89.61 million 1.61 $10.90 million ($4.26) -1.32

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and Inotiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Inotiv has higher revenue and earnings than bioAffinity Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for bioAffinity Technologies and Inotiv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bioAffinity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Inotiv 0 1 2 0 2.67

Inotiv has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 520.57%. Given Inotiv’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inotiv is more favorable than bioAffinity Technologies.

Summary

Inotiv beats bioAffinity Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat cancer at the cellular level. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc. provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment offers screening and pharmacological testing, nonclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services. This segment provides analytical method development and validation; drug metabolism, bioanalysis, and pharmacokinetics testing to identify and measure drug and metabolite concentrations in complex biological matrices; in vivo sampling services for the continuous monitoring of chemical changes in life; stability testing to ensure the integrity of various solutions used in nonclinical and clinical studies, and post-study analyses; non-clinical toxicology and pathology services; and climate-controlled archiving services for its customers' data and samples. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets in vivo sampling systems and accessories, including disposables, training, and systems qualification; physiology monitoring tools; liquid chromatography and electrochemistry instruments platforms; analytical products comprising liquid chromatographic and electrochemical instruments with associated accessories; and in vivo sampling products consisting of Culex family of automated in vivo sampling and dosing instruments. The company operates in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It has an agreement with BioVaxys to conduct preclinical toxicity studies for its Covid-T Immunodiagnostic program. The company was formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Inotiv, Inc. in March 2021. Inotiv, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

