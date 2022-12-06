Head-To-Head Analysis: Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) and Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) and Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and Empire State Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presidio Property Trust $19.23 million 0.69 -$3.63 million ($0.63) -1.73 Empire State Realty Trust $624.09 million 1.83 -$6.51 million $0.12 59.00

Presidio Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Empire State Realty Trust. Presidio Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Empire State Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presidio Property Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Empire State Realty Trust 2 2 1 0 1.80

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Presidio Property Trust and Empire State Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.46%. Given Empire State Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Empire State Realty Trust is more favorable than Presidio Property Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Presidio Property Trust has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and Empire State Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presidio Property Trust -19.20% -5.92% -1.36% Empire State Realty Trust 3.22% 1.36% 0.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.1% of Presidio Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Presidio Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Presidio Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Empire State Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Presidio Property Trust pays out -12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Empire State Realty Trust pays out 116.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Presidio Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Empire State Realty Trust beats Presidio Property Trust on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or had an equity interest in: 128 Model Homes that are owned by six affiliated limited partnerships and one wholly-owned corporation; Ten office buildings and one industrial property, which totals approximately 998,016 rentable square feet; and Four retail shopping centers, which total approximately 131,722 rentable square feet.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio. Long the leader in energy efficiency retrofits and Indoor Environmental Quality, Empire State Realty Trust is the first commercial real estate portfolio in the U.S. to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating.

