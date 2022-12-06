Head-To-Head Comparison: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) versus Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) and Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Aclaris Therapeutics has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Aclaris Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ironwood Pharmaceuticals $413.75 million 4.45 $528.45 million $0.95 12.63 Aclaris Therapeutics $6.76 million 154.38 -$90.86 million ($1.29) -12.13

Profitability

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Aclaris Therapeutics. Aclaris Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Aclaris Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 39.85% 30.24% 16.08% Aclaris Therapeutics -349.26% -39.41% -32.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Aclaris Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Aclaris Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.22%. Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $33.25, indicating a potential upside of 112.46%. Given Aclaris Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aclaris Therapeutics is more favorable than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals beats Aclaris Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union. The company is also developing IW-3300, a GC-C agonist for the treatment of visceral pain conditions, including interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome and endometriosis; and CNP-104, an immune nanoparticle for the treatment of biliary cholangitis. The company has strategic partnerships with AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca AB, and Astellas Pharma Inc. for the development and commercialization of linaclotide. The company was formerly known as Microbia, Inc. and changed its name to Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2008. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases. The Contract Research segment engages in the provision of laboratory services. The company also develops Zunsemetinib, an MK2 inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid and Psoriatic arthritis, and Hidradenitis suppurativa; and ATI-1777, a soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. In addition, it develops ATI-2138, an ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor as a potential treatment for T cell-mediated autoimmune diseases; Gut-Biased Program for inflammatory bowel disease; and ATI-2231, an MK2 inhibitor treatment for pancreatic and metastatic breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

