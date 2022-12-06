Head to Head Review: TerrAscend (TRSSF) vs. Its Rivals

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare TerrAscend to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of TerrAscend shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of TerrAscend shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TerrAscend and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 3 5 0 2.63 TerrAscend Competitors 59 138 441 23 2.65

Valuation & Earnings

TerrAscend currently has a consensus target price of $3.57, indicating a potential upside of 59.23%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 63.92%. Given TerrAscend’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TerrAscend has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares TerrAscend and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $210.42 million $3.11 million -1.67 TerrAscend Competitors $1.63 billion $92.12 million 7.78

TerrAscend’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TerrAscend. TerrAscend is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares TerrAscend and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend -143.67% -8.24% -3.88% TerrAscend Competitors -199.08% -18.48% -11.40%

Summary

TerrAscend competitors beat TerrAscend on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania. In addition, it owns various synergistic under Gage Cannabis, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. brands. As of July 26, 2022, the company operated 27 dispensaries, including 3 Cookies dispensaries in Michigan and 1 in Toronto. TerrAscend Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

