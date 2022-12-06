HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.26-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $850.00 million-$860.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $839.50 million. HealthEquity also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HQY stock traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, reaching $65.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,830. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -91.53, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.32. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $79.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $206.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded HealthEquity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.00.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at $501,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

