Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 2,359.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,502 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEAK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.