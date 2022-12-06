HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last Week

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 6th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $35.91 million and $2,529.32 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $965.43 or 0.05678000 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.31 or 0.00501572 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,144.08 or 0.30243619 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

