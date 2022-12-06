Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Makes New $3.22 Million Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 117,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 4.3% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 108,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $1,612,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 89.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 223,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 105,900 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.03. The company had a trading volume of 746,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,351,914. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $41.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.72.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

