Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Sells 23,252 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,252 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.3% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,472 shares of company stock worth $12,978,029. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,498,360. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

Cisco Systems Profile



Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

