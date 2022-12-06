Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Trims Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises 2.2% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in United Rentals by 55.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,818,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in United Rentals by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 119.0% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 300,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,780,000 after acquiring an additional 163,351 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 60.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 388,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,487,000 after acquiring an additional 146,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of URI stock traded up $2.08 on Tuesday, reaching $347.75. 7,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $368.61.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URI. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.82.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

