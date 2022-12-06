HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €27.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($28.42) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HFG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($56.84) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($18.95) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($61.05) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($46.32) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($51.58) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

ETR:HFG opened at €25.14 ($26.46) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is €22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is €27.06. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €19.94 ($20.99) and a 1-year high of €90.66 ($95.43).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

