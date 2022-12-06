Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.33

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.33 and last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 37022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31.

Insider Activity at Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $3,599,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,778,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,710,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife Nutrition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 87.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 61.1% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 59.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 102.4% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.