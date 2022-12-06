Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $4.11 on Major Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.11 or 0.00024155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $150.12 million and $278,553.60 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,008.81 or 0.99990415 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010596 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036228 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00053397 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005817 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021484 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00239518 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.11564257 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $376,422.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/."

