HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Gap Down to $17.50

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.50, but opened at $17.05. HilleVax shares last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 163 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 34.77 and a current ratio of 34.77.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.43. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HilleVax, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in HilleVax during the second quarter worth about $32,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

