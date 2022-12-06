HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.64

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.64 and last traded at C$2.65, with a volume of 194364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$220.02 million and a P/E ratio of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.90.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

