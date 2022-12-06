Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

NYSE HMLP opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $308.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMLP. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $134,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

