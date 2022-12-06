Hooked Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $112.03 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $112.03 million and $84.88 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.24 or 0.00013164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 2.31359423 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $83,695,545.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

