Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HOOK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hookipa Pharma currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of HOOK opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45. Hookipa Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

