Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Position Cut by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.23. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $21.63.

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

