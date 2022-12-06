Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 318.9% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at about $81,506,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 88.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,685,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,494,000 after buying an additional 792,813 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at about $47,388,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 40.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,146,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,335,000 after buying an additional 613,547 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Greg D. Carmichael acquired 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,549.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Shares of EHC stock opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

