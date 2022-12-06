Hotaling Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,868 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 73.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.26.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $103.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.25.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.