Icahn Carl C Acquires Shares of 3,500,000 Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Icahn Carl C acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,340,000. Bausch + Lomb makes up about 0.3% of Icahn Carl C’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Icahn Carl C owned 1.00% of Bausch + Lomb as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth about $305,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Shares of BLCO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,254. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.49 million. Bausch + Lomb had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 4.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

