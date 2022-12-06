Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 776,268 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 13,704 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises approximately 2.0% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $143,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 72.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Illumina by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 150 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Illumina by 2,162.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 181 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Down 1.0 %

ILMN traded down $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.80. 3,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $428.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus cut their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.