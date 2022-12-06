Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 776,268 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 13,704 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises approximately 2.0% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $143,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 72.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Illumina by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 150 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Illumina by 2,162.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 181 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Illumina Trading Down 1.0 %
ILMN traded down $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.80. 3,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $428.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.43.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus cut their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.38.
In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
