ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Performance
NASDAQ IPA opened at $5.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $136.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.86.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 117.11%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and provision of related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.
