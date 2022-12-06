ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPA opened at $5.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $136.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.86.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 117.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 967,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 53,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and provision of related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

Featured Articles

