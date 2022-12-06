Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.25. 45,316 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 26,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Impac Mortgage Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile



Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

