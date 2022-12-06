Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.38.

PI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 64,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $7,551,096.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,332,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,661,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 500,746 shares of company stock valued at $58,447,854 in the last ninety days. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Impinj Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Impinj by 31.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $116.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.08 and a 200-day moving average of $82.45. Impinj has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $129.02.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.67 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. Research analysts expect that Impinj will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

