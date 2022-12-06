Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IDEXY. Citigroup upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €20.50 ($21.58) to €21.50 ($22.63) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €26.00 ($27.37) to €22.50 ($23.68) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $13.13 on Friday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70.

Industria de Diseño Textil Cuts Dividend

About Industria de Diseño Textil

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s payout ratio is 49.25%.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

