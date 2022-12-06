ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 359,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,753,375 shares.The stock last traded at $11.87 and had previously closed at $11.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ING. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.74) to €12.50 ($13.16) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.37) to €13.00 ($13.68) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.74) to €16.00 ($16.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.79) to €16.00 ($16.84) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ING Groep from €13.50 ($14.21) to €14.00 ($14.74) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.87.

ING Groep Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ING Groep

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the second quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in ING Groep by 112.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

