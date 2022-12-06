Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) SVP David B. Jones Purchases 752 Shares

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) SVP David B. Jones bought 752 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.99 per share, with a total value of $81,208.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,224.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Innospec Trading Down 1.3 %

Innospec stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.51. The stock had a trading volume of 74,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,340. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.16. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.13 and a 52-week high of $115.65.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Innospec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Innospec by 557.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Innospec by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Innospec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Innospec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

