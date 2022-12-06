Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) SVP David B. Jones Purchases 752 Shares

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) SVP David B. Jones bought 752 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.99 per share, with a total value of $81,208.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,224.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Innospec Trading Down 1.3 %
Innospec stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.51. The stock had a trading volume of 74,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,340. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.16. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.13 and a 52-week high of $115.65.
Innospec Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.
About Innospec
Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innospec (IOSP)
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
- How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.