Insider Buying: Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) CEO Purchases 32,000 Shares of Stock

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) CEO Michael Ross Pope bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $11,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,071,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,037.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Ross Pope also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Michael Ross Pope sold 1,488 shares of Boxlight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $773.76.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Michael Ross Pope sold 1,543 shares of Boxlight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $925.80.

On Thursday, December 1st, Michael Ross Pope acquired 25,000 shares of Boxlight stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,750.00.

Boxlight Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOXL traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 990,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,606. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Boxlight Co. has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. The company has a market cap of $23.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boxlight ( NASDAQ:BOXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.23 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boxlight Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOXL. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Boxlight to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boxlight

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Boxlight by 453.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38,181 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Boxlight in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Boxlight by 20.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boxlight in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Boxlight by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boxlight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

Further Reading

