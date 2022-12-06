Insider Buying: Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider Acquires 2 Shares of Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating) insider David Cicurel acquired 2 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,780 ($94.87) per share, for a total transaction of £155.60 ($189.73).
David Cicurel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 7th, David Cicurel acquired 2 shares of Judges Scientific stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,654 ($93.33) per share, for a total transaction of £153.08 ($186.66).
Judges Scientific Trading Up 1.7 %
LON:JDG traded up GBX 140 ($1.71) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 8,200 ($99.99). 3,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,248. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,400.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,630.26. Judges Scientific plc has a twelve month low of GBX 5,940 ($72.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,800 ($107.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.57. The company has a market capitalization of £521.36 million and a P/E ratio of 5,267.97.
Judges Scientific Cuts Dividend
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.
About Judges Scientific
Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.
