Insider Buying: PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CEO Buys 76,746 Shares of Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 76,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $84,420.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,104,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,484.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

PED remained flat at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,222. The firm has a market cap of $94.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.96. PEDEVCO Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PEDEVCO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 13.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 163,162 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 51.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 307,640 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in PEDEVCO by 374.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 92,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PEDEVCO by 69.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in PEDEVCO by 44.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 16,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

Featured Stories

