Insider Selling: Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Sells 17,734 Shares of Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $550,286.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,153.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cimpress Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CMPR stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.25. 1,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,079. Cimpress plc has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $703.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.78 million. Equities analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 987.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 239.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

CMPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Cimpress from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

