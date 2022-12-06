Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CEO Sells 232,500 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $4,875,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Edward Jay Kreps also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $5,224,275.00.

Confluent Stock Performance

Confluent stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.11. 2,142,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,864. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $81.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). The company had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. Analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CFLT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Confluent to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Confluent by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Confluent by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,656,000 after acquiring an additional 78,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Confluent by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,212 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Confluent by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

