Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CEO Sells 232,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2022

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLTGet Rating) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $4,875,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Edward Jay Kreps also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 16th, Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $5,224,275.00.

Confluent Stock Performance

Confluent stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.11. 2,142,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,864. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $81.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). The company had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. Analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CFLT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Confluent to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Confluent by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Confluent by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,656,000 after acquiring an additional 78,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Confluent by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,212 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Confluent by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

