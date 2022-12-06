Insider Selling: RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) President Sells 5,505 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) President Patrick W. Galley sold 5,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $96,117.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,615.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE RMI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.35. 13,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,389. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. This is an increase from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 62,862 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 74.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 41,370 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.