Insider Selling: RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) President Sells 5,505 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) President Patrick W. Galley sold 5,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $96,117.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,615.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE RMI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.35. 13,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,389. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $23.42.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. This is an increase from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
