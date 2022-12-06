Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,272,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 4.2% of Berkley W R Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.06% of Intel worth $85,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Intel by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after buying an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. HSBC started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.81. 147,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,013,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 44.92%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.