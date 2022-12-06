International Biotechnology Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 14 (LON:IBT)

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

International Biotechnology Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

IBT stock traded down GBX 16 ($0.20) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 696 ($8.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,667. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 663.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 663.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03. International Biotechnology Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 563 ($6.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 773.25 ($9.43). The company has a market cap of £283.72 million and a PE ratio of -7.38.

Get International Biotechnology Trust alerts:

International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

Receive News & Ratings for International Biotechnology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Biotechnology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.