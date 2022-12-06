International Biotechnology Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 14 (LON:IBT)

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
International Biotechnology Trust Stock Down 2.2 %
IBT stock traded down GBX 16 ($0.20) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 696 ($8.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,667. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 663.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 663.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03. International Biotechnology Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 563 ($6.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 773.25 ($9.43). The company has a market cap of £283.72 million and a PE ratio of -7.38.
International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile
