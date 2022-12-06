International Game Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 20,297 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 200% compared to the typical volume of 6,774 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Game Technology by 20.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of International Game Technology stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.86. International Game Technology has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $30.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About International Game Technology

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.