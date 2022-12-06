International Game Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 20,297 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 200% compared to the typical volume of 6,774 call options.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Game Technology by 20.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of International Game Technology stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.86. International Game Technology has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $30.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 45.45%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.
