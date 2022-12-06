International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Director John Rincon Sells 26,445 Shares

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) Director John Rincon sold 26,445 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $559,311.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Rincon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Money Express alerts:

On Friday, December 2nd, John Rincon sold 20,500 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $451,820.00.

International Money Express Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 415,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,525. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.81. The company has a market capitalization of $780.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of International Money Express

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of International Money Express to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in International Money Express by 26.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in International Money Express by 187.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in International Money Express by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express in the third quarter valued at about $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.