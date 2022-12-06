Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0361 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $12.48.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
