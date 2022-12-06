Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0361 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $12.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 24.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 72.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.