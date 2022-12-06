Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0383 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $14.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 40,540 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.