Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0403 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE IQI opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $13.80.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 519,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 56,068 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 106,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 168,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 111,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

