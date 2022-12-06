Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0403 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE IQI opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $13.80.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
